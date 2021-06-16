Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GNTX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.86, changing hands as low as $32.66 per share. Gentex Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.695 per share, with $37.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.72.

