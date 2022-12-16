Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GNR

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (Symbol: GNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.75, changing hands as low as $55.55 per share. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GNR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.1729 per share, with $65.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.60.
