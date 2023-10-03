Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GMS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.99, changing hands as low as $61.81 per share. GMS Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.165 per share, with $76.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.80.

