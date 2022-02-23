Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GMS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.15, changing hands as low as $49.78 per share. GMS Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.25 per share, with $61.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.95.

