Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GMED

In trading on Thursday, shares of Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.08, changing hands as low as $64.24 per share. Globus Medical Inc shares are currently trading down about 15.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMED's low point in its 52 week range is $52.60 per share, with $81.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.80.

