Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GME

In trading on Friday, shares of GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.77, changing hands as low as $167.80 per share. GameStop Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GME's low point in its 52 week range is $10.36 per share, with $413.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.42.

