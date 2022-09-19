Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GMAB

In trading on Monday, shares of Genmab A/S (Symbol: GMAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.51, changing hands as low as $34.30 per share. Genmab A/S shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMAB's low point in its 52 week range is $26.19 per share, with $47.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.64.

