Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLTR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the GLTR ETF (Symbol: GLTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.35, changing hands as low as $88.32 per share. GLTR shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $77.57 per share, with $96.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.20.

