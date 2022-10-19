Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLPI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.71, changing hands as low as $46.16 per share. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPI's low point in its 52 week range is $41.81 per share, with $52.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.10.

