Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLPI

In trading on Friday, shares of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.43, changing hands as low as $46.08 per share. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPI's low point in its 52 week range is $39.08 per share, with $51.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.09.

