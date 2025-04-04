Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLOV

In trading on Friday, shares of the GLOV ETF (Symbol: GLOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.09, changing hands as low as $49.37 per share. GLOV shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLOV's low point in its 52 week range is $44.657 per share, with $52.7282 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.37.

