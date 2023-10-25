Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLOB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.58, changing hands as low as $170.40 per share. Globant SA shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLOB's low point in its 52 week range is $135.405 per share, with $210 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.95.

