Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLOB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.58, changing hands as low as $170.40 per share. Globant SA shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GLOB's low point in its 52 week range is $135.405 per share, with $210 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.95.
