Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GKOS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.72, changing hands as low as $50.18 per share. Glaukos Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GKOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GKOS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.33 per share, with $64.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.