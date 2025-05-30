Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GIL

In trading on Friday, shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.36, changing hands as low as $46.98 per share. Gildan Activewear Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.91 per share, with $55.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.22.

