Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GHC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $597.10, changing hands as low as $596.65 per share. Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHC's low point in its 52 week range is $376.20 per share, with $685 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $599.51.

