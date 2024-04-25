Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GGG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.69, changing hands as low as $82.61 per share. Graco Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGG's low point in its 52 week range is $68.78 per share, with $94.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.17.

