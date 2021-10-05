Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GDOT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.63, changing hands as low as $48.17 per share. Green Dot Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDOT's low point in its 52 week range is $38.95 per share, with $64.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.88.

