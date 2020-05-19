Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GCTAF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gamesa Corp Tech SA (Symbol: GCTAF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.07, changing hands as low as $13.75 per share. Gamesa Corp Tech SA shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCTAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCTAF's low point in its 52 week range is $12 per share, with $19.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.65.

