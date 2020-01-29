Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GCP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (Symbol: GCP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.59, changing hands as low as $22.37 per share. GCP Applied Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $31.739 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.