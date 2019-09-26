Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GBT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.06, changing hands as low as $50.25 per share. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.15 per share, with $64.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.34.

