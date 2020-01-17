Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GATX

In trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.80, changing hands as low as $77.49 per share. GATX Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GATX's low point in its 52 week range is $69.50 per share, with $86.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.53.

