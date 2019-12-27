Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GAB

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust (Symbol: GAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.11, changing hands as low as $6.08 per share. Gabelli Equity Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAB's low point in its 52 week range is $5.02 per share, with $6.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.08.

