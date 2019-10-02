Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FXL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.72, changing hands as low as $63.19 per share. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.13 per share, with $71.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.27.

