Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FWONA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Liberty Media Corp - Formula One Group (Symbol: FWONA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.92, changing hands as low as $39.21 per share. Liberty Media Corp - Formula One Group shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWONA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWONA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.13 per share, with $46.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.76.

