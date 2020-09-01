Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FVD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FVD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.30, changing hands as low as $32.13 per share. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.46 per share, with $36.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.22.

