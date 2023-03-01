Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FVD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FVD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.61, changing hands as low as $39.42 per share. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FVD's low point in its 52 week range is $34.97 per share, with $43.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.45.
