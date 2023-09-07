Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (Symbol: FV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.20, changing hands as low as $45.81 per share. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FV's low point in its 52 week range is $39.85 per share, with $49.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.