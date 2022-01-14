Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FUN

In trading on Friday, shares of Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.50, changing hands as low as $45.36 per share. Cedar Fair LP shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.79 per share, with $52.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.49.

