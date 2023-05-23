Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.23, changing hands as low as $64.96 per share. Fortive Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTV's low point in its 52 week range is $52.841 per share, with $69.7829 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.02. The FTV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.