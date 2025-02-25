Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.77, changing hands as low as $27.66 per share. TechnipFMC plc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.28 per share, with $33.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.99.

