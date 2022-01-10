Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTC

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.69, changing hands as low as $109.30 per share. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTC's low point in its 52 week range is $90.21 per share, with $124.3211 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.50.

