Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FSV

In trading on Monday, shares of FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $143.83, changing hands as low as $142.78 per share. FirstService Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSV's low point in its 52 week range is $114.80 per share, with $161.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.