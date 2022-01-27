Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FRME

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.72, changing hands as low as $41.18 per share. First Merchants Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRME's low point in its 52 week range is $37.16 per share, with $50.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.52.

