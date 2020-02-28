Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FR

In trading on Friday, shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.80, changing hands as low as $37.32 per share. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.08 per share, with $46.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.99.

