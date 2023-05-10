Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FOLD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.61, changing hands as low as $11.49 per share. Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.23 per share, with $13.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.58.

