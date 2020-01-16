Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FOCS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.63, changing hands as low as $27.03 per share. Focus Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOCS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.05 per share, with $40.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.09.

