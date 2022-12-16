Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FNV

In trading on Friday, shares of Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.48, changing hands as low as $128.74 per share. Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $109.70 per share, with $169.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.78.
