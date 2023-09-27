Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FMS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fresenius Medical Care (Symbol: FMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.64, changing hands as low as $21.46 per share. Fresenius Medical Care shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FMS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.785 per share, with $27.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.64.
