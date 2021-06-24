Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FMC

In trading on Thursday, shares of FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.29, changing hands as low as $111.73 per share. FMC Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMC's low point in its 52 week range is $95.02 per share, with $123.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.72. The FMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

