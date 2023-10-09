Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLYW

In trading on Monday, shares of Flywire Corp (Symbol: FLYW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.20, changing hands as low as $28.62 per share. Flywire Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLYW's low point in its 52 week range is $17.16 per share, with $35.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.23.

