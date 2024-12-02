Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLOT

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (Symbol: FLOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.96, changing hands as low as $50.86 per share. iShares Floating Rate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLOT's low point in its 52 week range is $50.28 per share, with $51.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.