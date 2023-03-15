Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLNG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.93, changing hands as low as $31.18 per share. Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $20.88 per share, with $38.2432 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.54.
