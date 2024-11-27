Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLNC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.71, changing hands as low as $17.86 per share. Fluence Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLNC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.74 per share, with $27.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.37.

