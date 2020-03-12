Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIXD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (Symbol: FIXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.34, changing hands as low as $51.53 per share. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIXD's low point in its 52 week range is $49.97 per share, with $57.1717 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.90.

