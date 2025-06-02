Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIW

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.67, changing hands as low as $104.00 per share. First Trust Water shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIW's low point in its 52 week range is $89.31 per share, with $111.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.74.

