Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIVN

In trading on Friday, shares of Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.67, changing hands as low as $157.06 per share. Five9, Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $92.50 per share, with $201.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.33.

