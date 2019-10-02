Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIVN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.05, changing hands as low as $51.34 per share. Five9, Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $34.6584 per share, with $65.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.66.

