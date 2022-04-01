Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FITB

In trading on Friday, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.63, changing hands as low as $42.28 per share. Fifth Third Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FITB's low point in its 52 week range is $34.35 per share, with $50.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.42. The FITB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

