Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fitbit Inc (Symbol: FIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.19, changing hands as low as $6.14 per share. Fitbit Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIT's low point in its 52 week range is $2.81 per share, with $7.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.20.

