Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FISV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.66, changing hands as low as $100.36 per share. Fiserv Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FISV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FISV's low point in its 52 week range is $73.50 per share, with $125.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.43. The FISV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

